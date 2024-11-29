Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $3.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wallbox from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wallbox stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBXFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBX stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

