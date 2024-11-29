Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 301,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 419,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $3.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wallbox from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wallbox from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wallbox stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,660 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Wallbox worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company's stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

