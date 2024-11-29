Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 283,095 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 283,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,326,000. Agree Realty makes up about 2.9% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 248.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 232.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 44.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

ADC opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 167.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.