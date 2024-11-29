Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 465,568 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 465,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,628,000. Regency Centers accounts for approximately 4.6% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Regency Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $76.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

