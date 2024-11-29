Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 250,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 405,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 59,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 167,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,207.40. This trade represents a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

