Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $395.44 and last traded at $390.59, with a volume of 147409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.15.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Leerink Partners raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.85.

The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.28 and its 200 day moving average is $332.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,647,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 29.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 61.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $10,106,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Waters by 310.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

