Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Procore Technologies (PCOR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR):

11/22/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $67.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Procore Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Procore Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 8,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $521,030.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,371,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,606,298.24. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,458 shares in the company, valued at $54,979,882.88. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,553 shares of company stock worth $7,933,974. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

