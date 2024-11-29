Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Welltower worth $52,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $140.75.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.