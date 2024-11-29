Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Welltower worth $52,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of WELL stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $140.75.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
