Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

Welltower stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.