Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.
Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
