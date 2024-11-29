William Allan Corp Purchases 14,468 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 3.4% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.78.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

