William Raymond Wagner Sells 1,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $93.86 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

