Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,117,505.70 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.70, for a total transaction of $1,117,505.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,152,553.80. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Winmark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $412.36 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $330.25 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.86.
Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13). Winmark had a net margin of 49.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.
Winmark Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 95.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 145,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 9.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
About Winmark
Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.
