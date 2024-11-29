WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.64. 1,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTSE. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 64.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.