WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.11 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 21782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $88,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.