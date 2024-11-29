Woodson Capital Management LP Purchases 626,952 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,952 shares during the period. Despegar.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.16% of Despegar.com worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DESP. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

