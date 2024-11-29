Woodson Capital Management LP Sells 18,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Woodson Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOV stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.60. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 13,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $2,915,577.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,279 shares in the company, valued at $10,171,604.06. This represents a 22.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 4,062 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $916,427.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,982 shares in the company, valued at $28,874,019.02. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,796. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

