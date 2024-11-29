Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $103.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of WK opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43. Workiva has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 896.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

