YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in YETI were worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 26,657.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 7.5% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 362,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,070,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 165,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $40.33 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

