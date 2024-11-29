YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY) Announces $0.37 Dividend

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3714 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:TSMY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 139,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30. YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.
