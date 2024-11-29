YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.37 (NYSEARCA:TSMY)

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3714 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TSMY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 139,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,691. YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.