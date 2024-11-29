YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Declares $0.17 Dividend

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1747 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of YMAX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $21.94.
About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.