YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Declares $0.17 Dividend

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1747 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of YMAX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

