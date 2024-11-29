YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 701,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 2,163,186 shares.The stock last traded at $39.91 and had previously closed at $40.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Bank of America upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,676,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 932,212 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $6,890,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 294,803 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.