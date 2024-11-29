Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.04), with a volume of 108641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.84 ($0.05).

Zanaga Iron Ore Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.49.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

