ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,120,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 20,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZTO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

NYSE ZTO opened at $19.21 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

