Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 45,407 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,438,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 330,105 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of MO stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

