Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $47,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $764,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 17.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $105,031,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after buying an additional 558,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FI opened at $220.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $126.68 and a one year high of $223.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.