Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $28.53 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $28,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP opened at $191.29 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $2.9084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

