1,041 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,387.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.84. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

