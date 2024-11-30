107,066 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $36.17 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

