108,164 Shares in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,032,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream during the third quarter worth approximately $6,780,000.

Get Onestream alerts:

Insider Transactions at Onestream

In other Onestream news, Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $295,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $191,228,565.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,406,022 shares of company stock valued at $222,180,480.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Onestream

Onestream Price Performance

NASDAQ OS opened at $29.89 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41.

Onestream Profile

(Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.