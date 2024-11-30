125,999 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Acquired by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 859,382 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 25.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 2,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERV. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.75. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

