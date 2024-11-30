1,939 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $106.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.