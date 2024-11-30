2,217 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $258.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.42 and a 1-year high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

MarketAxess declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $5,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 592,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,883,880.75. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.