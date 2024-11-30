3,038 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Bought by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 544,169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VT opened at $121.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $98.14 and a 52 week high of $122.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.