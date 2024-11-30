32,352 Shares in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $198,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,263. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,301. This trade represents a 69.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Down 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 1.80. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

