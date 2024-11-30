38,917 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 153.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 115.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,023 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 132,039 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,753 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 3,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 593,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.88 million, a PE ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

