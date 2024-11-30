4,183 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUOL. FMR LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,085,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,117,000 after buying an additional 100,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 30,909.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,135,000 after buying an additional 353,918 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $348.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 190.31 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $364.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total transaction of $2,904,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,288.64. The trade was a 13.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,686. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DUOL shares. JMP Securities downgraded Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DUOL

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.