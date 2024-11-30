4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,551,000 after acquiring an additional 473,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 238.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,147 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 252,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 271,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 72,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.82. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

