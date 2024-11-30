5,401 Shares in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEVFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

IDEV stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.