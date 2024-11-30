5,401 Shares in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Acquired by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

IDEV stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

