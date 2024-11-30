60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the October 31st total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SXTP
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.