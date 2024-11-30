60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the October 31st total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SXTP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.78.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

