6,965 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $44.30 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

