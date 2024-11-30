79,966 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.14% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,055,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 683.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 220,304 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 653.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 188,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 163,340 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 582,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $915.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($13.78). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -19.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery acquired 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,129,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 244,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,124.70. This trade represents a 176.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.