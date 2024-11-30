AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in November

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the October 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

