Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. 121,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,869. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $516,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $516,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 293,929 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.