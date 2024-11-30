Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.86. 121,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,869. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $17.55.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
