abrdn European Logistics Income plc (ASLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $0.77. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ASLI opened at GBX 58.60 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 4.22. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 1-year low of GBX 52.70 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.85). The company has a market capitalization of £241.53 million, a P/E ratio of -344.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.45.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

