Aclarion Extends Equity Line Purchase Agreement and Amends Terms

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) entered into an amendment to its existing equity line purchase agreement on November 27, 2024. The company had previously disclosed the original agreement with White Lion Capital, LLC, which allowed for the purchase of up to $10,000,000 in newly issued shares of Aclarion’s common stock, par value $0.00001 per share.

As of September 30, 2024, Aclarion had issued shares to White Lion amounting to $3,216,981, leaving approximately $6.8 million available for future share sales under the Equity Line Purchase Agreement. The initial agreement was set to expire on December 31, 2024.

The Equity Line Amendment extends the expiration date of the agreement to December 31, 2025. It introduces two additional methods of pricing the shares that may be sold by Aclarion and, in consideration for White Lion’s commitments, the company has issued 560,915 shares of Common Stock.

The purchase price for the shares will be determined by various methods under the agreement, including Accelerated Purchase Notices, Fixed Purchase Notices, Pre-Market Purchase Notices, VWAP Purchase Notices, and Rapid Purchase Notices, each with specific pricing mechanisms.

The offer and sale of the Common Stock under this agreement have not been registered under the Securities Act. The Common Stock may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration requirements.

Aclarion filed the necessary exhibits related to the amendment, including the full text of the Equity Line Amendment, which can be accessed for more detailed information on the new terms. The company confirmed the details of the amendment on November 27, 2024, with John Lorbiecki, the Chief Financial Officer, signing the report on behalf of Aclarion, Inc.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

