Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 496,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 563,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 443,162 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 413,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,157,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

