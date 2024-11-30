Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $136 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 8.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $135,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

