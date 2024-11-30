Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after buying an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,168,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,381,000 after purchasing an additional 212,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

