Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after buying an additional 127,367 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after buying an additional 144,223 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 589,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $63.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.